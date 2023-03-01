HEYWORTH — The Salt Fork boys basketball team had the worst time for a slow start on Wednesday.
The Storm was down 18-8 at halftime of their IHSA Class 1A sectional semifinal against Bloomington Cornerstone Academy and would go on to lose the game 51-38.
Blake Norton and Garrett Taylor each had 14 points for the Storm, while Evan Webb had six and Blake Hettmansberger added four.
Connor Scott had 17 points for Cornerstone, while Jakson Baber had 15 and Austin Henard added 12.
Cornerstone will move on to Friday's championship game against Lexington at 7 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSA Class 1A Sectional Semifinal
At Heyworth
Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy 51, Salt Fork 38
Cornerstone (51) — Jack Clark 0 0-0 0, Connor Scott 3 11-12 17, Jakson Baber 7 1-1 15, Austin Henard 2 5-5 12, Tate Witt 1 0-0 3, Caleb Enescu 0 0-0 0, Cade Wolfe 1 4-6 6. Totals: 13 21-24 51.
Salt Fork (38) — Grant Wilson 0 0-0 0, Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Ian Chruch 0 0-0 0, Jameson Remole 0 0-0 0, Blake Hettmansberger 2 0-0 4, Evan Webb 3 0-0 6, Blake Norton 4 3-10 14, Gavin chew 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 6 2-3 14. Totals: 15 5-13 38.
Cornerstone;12;6;14;19;—;51
Salt Fork;6;2;16;14;— ;38
3-point field goals — Cornerstone 1 (Henard 1); Salt Fork 3 (Norton 3). Total fouls — Cornerstone 11, Salt Fork 20. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
