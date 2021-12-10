CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team took a 32-6 halftime lead and went on from there to beat Villa Grove 57-29 on Friday.
Garrett Taylor had 17 points for the Storm, while Camden Smoot had 11 and Colden Earles and Blake Norton each had nine.
The Storm will host Hoopeston Area on Saturday.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 57, Villa Grove 29
Villa Grove (29) — Fancher 2 0-0 6, Harrison 0 0-0 0, Dann 1 1-3 4, Williams 0 0-0 0, Clodfleter 0 0-1 0, Barr 0 0-2 0, Stevens 1 0-0 3, Rund 3 2-3 8, Zimmerman 0 1-2 1, Witte 0 0-0 0, Dowler 1 1-1 3, Jansen 1 0-0 2, Shadowich0 -0 0, Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 5-9 29.
Salt Fork (57) — Colden Earles 4 1-3 9, Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Nathan Kirby 1 0-0 3, Camden Smoot 5 1-2 11, Jameson Remole 0 2-2 2, Blake Hettmsberger 2 0-1 4, Evan Webb 0 0-0 0, Cam Merritt 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 2 4-5 9, Michael Jones 0 0-0 0, Hayden Maloney 0 0-0 0, Hayden Chew 1 0-0 2, Garrett Taylor 6 5-7 17, Evan Hageman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 13-20 57.
Villa Grove;6;0;14;9;—;29
Salt Fork;16;16;11;14;— ;57
3-point field goals — Villa Grove 4 (Fancher 2, Dann, Stevens); Salt Fork 2 (Kirby, Norton). Total fouls — Villa Grove 16, Salt Fork. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
