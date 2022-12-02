TUSCOLA — The Salt Fork boys basketball team got its second road win of the week on Friday, beating Tuscola 44-40.
Blake Norton had 24 points to lead the Storm, who beat Arcola 53-36 on Tuesday, while Garrett Taylor had 14 and Jameson Remole added four points.
The Storm will play Judah Christian on Tuesday.
At Tuscola
Salt Fork 44, Tuscola 40
Salt Fork (44) — Grant Wilson 0 0-0 0, Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Jameson Remole 1 1-2 4, Evan Webb 1 0-0 2, Blake Norton 5 14-21 24, Gavin Chew 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 6 2-3 14. Totals: 13 17-26 44.
Tuscola (40) — Kamden Sweetnam 2 0-1 5, Joshua Hortin 3 1-2 7, Colton Musgrave 0 1-2 1, Jackson Barrett 1 0-0 3, Jordan Quinn 5 7-8 18, Parker James 2 0-0 4, Chris Boyd 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 9-13 40.
Salt Fork;14;8;10;12;—;44
Tuscola;8;5;15;12;— ;40
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 1 (Remole); Tuscola 3 (Sweetnam, Barrett, Quinn). Total fouls — Salt Fork 15, Tuscola 17. Fouled out — Sweetnam, Musgrave. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.