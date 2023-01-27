GILMAN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team was able get an 42-38 road win over Iroquois West on Friday.
Blake Norton had 27 points for the Storm and scored 13 of the 15 points for the team in the second quarter and had seven points in the key fourth quarter. Jameson Remole had eight points, Blake Hettmansberger had four and Garrett Taylor had three.
The Storm will play Fisher on Saturday.
At Gilman
Salt Fork 42, Iroquois West 38
Salt Fork (42) — Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Jameson Remole 2 3-5 8, Blake Hettmansberger 1 2-2 4, Evan Webb 0 0-0 0, Kamdyn Keller 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 5 15-16 27, Hayden Chew 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 1 0-0 3. Totals: 9 20-23 42.
Iroquois West (38) — Evan Izquirdo 0 0-0 0, Damian Alvarado 0 0-3 0, Sam McMillan 3 2-2 8, Kyler Meents 1 2-4 4, Tyler Reed 4 0-0 10, Connor Leonard 5 5-6 15, Jace Parkey 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 10-17 38.
Salt Fork;2;15;13;12;—;42
Iroquois West;6;15;3;14;— ;38
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 4 (Norton 2, Remole, Taylor); Iroquois West 2 (Reed 2). Total fouls — Salt Fork 19, Iroquois West 23. Fouled out — Taylor, Alvarado, Reed. Technical fouls — none.
