MONTICELLO — The Salt Fork boys basketball team hit the road to play Monticello on Friday.
The Sages were more than ready for the Storm though, as they would go on to a 59-20 win.
Colden Earles had seven points and five rebounds for Salt Fork, while Garrett Taylor had four points and five rebounds and Nathan Kirby had three points.
The Storm will face Judah Christian on Tuesday.
At Monticello
Monticello 59, Salt Fork 20
Salt Fork (20) — Colden Earles 3 0-0 7, Camden Smoot 1 0-0 2, Blake Norton 1 0-0 2, Michael Jones 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 2 0-1 4, Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Nathan Kirby 1 0-1 3, Jameson Remole 0 0-0 0, Blake Hettmansberger 1 0-0 2, Evan Webb 0 0-0 0, Cameron Merritt 0 0-0 0, Hayden Maloney 0 0-0 0, Evan Hageman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 0-2 20.
Monticello (59) — Joey Sprinkle 5 0-0 10, Ben Cresap 7 3-4 20, Trevor Fox 2 0-0 4, Dylan Ginalick 0 0-0 0, Tanner Buehnerkemper 3 1-2 7, Mick Wright 0 0-0 0, Tyler Bundy 0 0-0 0, Thomas Swartz 2 2-2 6, Triston Foran 2 0-0 6, Jacob Trusner 1 0-0 2, Drew Sheppard 1 0-0 2, Will Ross 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 6-8 59.
Salt Fork;7;7;6;0;—;20
Monticello;15;13;20;11;— ;59
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 2 (Earles, Kirby); Monticello 6 (Cresap 3, Swartz 2, Buehnerkemper). Total fouls — Salt Fork 11, Montciello 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.