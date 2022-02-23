CHAMPAIGN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team lost to Decatur Lutheran 71-58 on Wednesday in an IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal.
Garrett Taylor had 18 points to lead the Storm, while Blake Norton had 16, Colden Earles had 14 and Camden Smoot added eight points.
Decatur Lutheran will play St. Thomas More on Friday for the regional title.
At Champaign
Decatur Lutheran 71, Salt Fork 58
Decatur Lutheran (71) — Gannon Harshman 9 4-7 17, Lleyton Miller 0 4-4 4, Sebastian Hill 5 7-7 18, Brandon Blakeman 1 0-0 2, Jamerr Campbell 1 1-4 4, AJ Massey 2 0-0 6, Kyle Reiterman 0 0-0 0, Stevie Tatum 9 2-2 22. Totals: 27 17-22 71.
Salt Fork (58) — Colden Earles 5 1-2 14, Camden Smoot 7 0-2 8, Jameson Remole 0 0-0 0, Blake Hettmansberger 1 0-0 2, Blake Norton 3 9-10 16, Owen Jones 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 8 2-5 18. Totals: 24 12-19 58.
D. Lutheran;23;17;12;19;—;71
Salt Fork;10;14;15;19;— ;58
3-point field goals — Decatur Lutheran 10 (Harshman 4, Massey 2, Tatum 2, Hill, Campbell); Salt Fork 8 (Smoot 4, Earles 3, Norton). Total fouls — Decatur Lutheran 18, Salt Fork 19. Fouled out — Campbell. Technical fouls — none.
