JAMAICA — The first round of the IHSA Class 1A playoffs was a good time for Garrett Taylor to have a career-high in points.
Taylor had 40 points as Salt Fork would get a 85-72 win over Urbana University High on Saturday.
Blake Norton had 21 points for the Storm, who had a 43-30 halftime lead, while Colden Earles had 10 and Jameson Remole added nine points.
The Storm will now travel to Champaign on Wednesday to play Decatur Lutheran, who beat Armstrong-Potomac 81-53 on Saturday.
At Jamaica
Salt Fork 85, Urbana University High 72
Urbana University (72) — Brownbridge 0 0-0 0, Kyles 2 0-0 5, Chikmok 6 3-4 20, Vasireddy 4 0-0 11, Everson 11 0-1 27, Chemla 4 0-0 10, Pavela 1 0-0 2, Mendelowetz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 4-5 72.
Salt Fork (85) — Colden Earles 2 5-8 10, Camden Smoot 0 2-2 2, Jameson Remole 2 4-4 9, Blake Hettmansberger 1 0-0 2, Blake Norton 5 10-12 21, Michael Jones 0 1-2 1, Garrett Taylor 16 8-12 40. Totals: 28 28-38 85.
Urbana U.;15;15;19;23;—;72
Salt Fork;15;28;18;12;— ;85
3-point field goals — Urbana University 13 (Everson 5, Vasiriddy 3, Chikmok 2, Chemla 2, Kyles); Salt Fork 3 (Earles, Remole, Norton). Total fouls — Urbana University 24, Salt Fork 13. Fouled out — Kyles , Chikmok, Pavela. Technical fouls — none.
