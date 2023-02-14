DANVILLE — The Salt Fork boys basketball team ended the regular season with a 57-37 win over Schlarman Academy on Monday.
Garrett Taylor had 19 points for the Storm, who had a 20-16 halftime lead, while Blake Norton had 16, Evan Webb had 10 and Jameson Remole had six points.
Jerry Reed had 15 points to lead the Hilltoppers, while CL Dye had 10 points and Jerrius Atkinson added nine points.
The Storm will start regional play against Urbana University on Saturday, while the Hilltoppers will play Armstrong-Potomac on Saturday.
At Danville
Salt Fork 57, Schlarman Academy 37
Salt Fork (57) — Grant Wilson 0 0-0 0, Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Ian Church 0 2-2 2, Jameson Remole 2 0-0 6, Blake Hettmanberger 1 2-2 4, Evan Webb 5 0-0 10, Kamdyn Keller 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 5 4-4 16, Maddux Stine 0 0-0 0, Gavin Chew 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 8 3-5 19, Evan Hageman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 11-13 57.
Schlarman (37) — Jerry Reed 6 3-4 15, Jerrius Atkinson 3 3-4 9, Ricky Soderstom 0 0-0 0, Peyton Kuemmerle 1 1-2 3, CL Dye 4 2-2 10, Anthony Dye 0 0-0 0, Miles Crosby 0 0-0 0, Jamarrea McNeal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 9-12 37.
Salt Fork;11;9;18;19;—;57
Schlarman;8;8;8;13;— ;37
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 4 (Norton 2, Remole 2). Total fouls — Salt Fork 12, Schlarman 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.