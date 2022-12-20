CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team took a 12-3 first quarter lead and went from there in a 61-37 win over Chrisman on Tuesday.
Garrett Taylor had 23 points to lead the Storm, while Blake Norton had 21, Gavin Chew had five and Evan Webb added four.
Colton Brazelton led the Cardinals with 10 points, while Chris Francis had eight points.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 61, Chrisman 37
Chrisman (37) — Gavin McCord 0 0-0 0, Colton Brazelton 3 2-2 10, Tristan Lehmkuhl 0 4-4 4, Chris Francis 4 0-1 8, Nic Eddy 2 1-4 5, John Mosier 0 0-2 0, Statler Mitchell 1 0-0 3, Hayden Spesard 2 0-0 4, Roger Maloney 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 7-13 37
Salt Fork (61) — Grant Wilson 0 0-00 , Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Jameson Remole 1 0-0 2, Blake Hettmansberger 1 1-2 3, Evan Webb 2 0-0 4,, Kamdyn Keller 1 0-0 3, Blake Norton 7 5-6 21, Gavin Chew 2 1-2 5, Garrett Taylor 10 3-6 23. Totals: 24 10-16 61.
Chrisman;3;9;13;12;—;37
Salt Fork;12;21;19;9;— ;61
3-point field goals — Chrisman 4 (Brazelton 2, Mitchell, Maloney); Salt Fork 3 (Norton 2, Keller). Total fouls — Chrisman 10, Salt Fork 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
