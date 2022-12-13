CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team had a hot start and would hold on to a 67-45 win over Armstrong-Potomac on Tuesday.
Garrett Taylor had 22 points to lead the Storm, who had a 45-16 halftime lead, while Blake Norton had 21 and Evan Webb added 10.
Kollin Asbury had 29 points to lead the Trojans, while Seth Johnson and Cain Buhr each added six points.
The Storm will travel to Tri-County on Friday, while the Trojans will host Oakwood on Friday.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 67, Armstrong-Potomac 45
Armstrong-Potomac (45) — Nathan Rogers 0 0-0 0, Donovan McMasters 0 0-0 0, Cole Bailey 1 0-0 2, Kollin Asbury 11 0-0 29, Seth Johnson 3 0-0 6, Evan Schluter 1 0-0 2, Cain Buhr 3 0-0 6, Bowen Hesterberg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 0-0 45.
Salt Fork (67) — Grant Wilson 0 0-0 0, Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Jameson Remole 1 1-1 3, Blake Hettmansberger 2 0-2 5, Evan Webb 5 0-0 10, Blake Norton 9 0-0 21, Gavin Chew 2 1-1 5, Garrett Taylor 11 0-0 22. Totals: 30 2-4 67.
A-P;9;7;15;14;—;45
Salt Fork;27;18;13;9;— ;67
3-point field goals — Armstrong-Potomac 4 (Asbury 4); Salt Fork 4 (Norton 3, Hettmansberger). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 11, Salt Fork 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
