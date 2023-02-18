CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team cruised to a 79-31 over Urbana University on Saturday in an IHSA Class 1A regional at Salt Fork High School.
Blake Norton had 24 points for the Storm, who had a 40-22 lead at halftime and held Urbana University scoreless in the fourth quarter, while Garrett Taylor had 22 points and Jameson Remole added 17 points.
The Storm will travel to Armstrong-Potomac on Wednesday to play Schlarman Academy at 6 p.m. in a regional semifinal.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 79, Urbana University 31
Urbana University (31) — Olisa Allaneh 1 0-0 2, Robert Tu 0 0-0 0, Tristen Ting 0 0-0 0, John Brownridge 2 0-0 4, Coleman Cloughtry 3 0-0 8, Noah LaNave 0 0-0 0, Teo Chelman 4 6-6 15, Collins Roesch 0 0-0 0, Eli Khuri-Reid 0 0-0 0, Knox Myatt 0 0-0 0, Zev McManus-Mendelowitz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 6-6 31.
Salt Fork (79) — Grant Wilson 1 0-0 2, Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Ian Church 0 0-0 0, Jameson Remole 6 1-2 17, Blake Hettmansberger 0 0-0 0, Evan Webb 1 0-0 2, Kamdyn Keller 1 0-1 2, Blake Norton 9 6-7 24, Maddux Stine 2 0-0 4,Hayden Chew 2 0-0 4, Garrett Taylor 11 0-0 22, Evan Hageman 0 2-2 2. Totals: 33 9-12 79.
U. University;12;10;9;0;—;31
Salt Fork;21;19;29;10 ;— ;79
3-point field goals — Urbana University 3 (Cloughtery 2, Chelma); Salt Fork 4 (Remole 4). Total fouls — Urbana University 8, Salt Fork 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
