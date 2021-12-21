CHRISMAN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team took a 17-2 lead in the first quarter and went on to a 68-26 win over Chrisman on Tuesday.
Colden Earles had 15 points to lead the Storm, while Camden Smoot and Garrett Taylor each had 12 points, while Blake Norton added eight points.
Colton Brazelton had eight points for the Cardinals, while Dyas Miller and Marion Cronkhite each had six points.
At Chrisman
Salt Fork 68, Chrisman 26
Salt Fork (68) — Colden Earles 7 1-2 15, Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Nathan Kirby 2 0-0 4, Camdem Smoot 6 0-0 12, Jameson Remole 1 0-0 3, Blake Hettmansberger 1 0-0 2, Evan Webb 2 0-0 4, Cameron Merritt 0 2-2 2, Blake Norton 3 2-3 8, Michael Jones 2 0-0 4, Hayden Maloney 0 0-0 0, Hayden Chew 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 6 0-2 12, Evan Hageman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 31 4-7 68.
Chrisman (26) — Linkton Snedeker 0 0-0 0, Colton Brazelton 3 2-2 8, Dyas Miller 2 2-2 6, Neal 0 0-0 0, Wells 0 0-0 0, Switzer 0 0-0 0, Marion Cronkhite 2 2-2 6, Taylor 3 0-0 6. Totals: 10 6-6 26.
Salt Fork;17;19;21;11;—;68
Chrisman;2;12;6;6;—;26
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 1 (Remole). Total fouls — Salt Fork 11, Chrisman 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
