WATSEKA — After an emotional overtime win over Oakwood on Tuesday, the Salt Fork boys basketball team hit the road on Wednesday to play Watseka.
This time, there was no drama as the Storm beat the Warriors 50-31.
Blake Norton had 19 points to lead Salt Fork, while Garrett Taylor had 13, Colden Earles had eight, Jameson Remole had six and Camden Smoot added four.
The Storm will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.
At Watseka
Salt Fork 50, Watseka 31
Salt Fork (50) — Colden Earles 3 0-0 8, Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Camden Smoot 2 0-0 4, Jameson Remole 2 2-2 6, Blake Hettmansberger 0 0-0 0, Evan Webb 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 7 3-4 19, Michael Jones 0 0-0 0, Hayden Maloney 0 0-0 0, Hayden Chew 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 6 1-2 13, Evan Hageman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 6-8 50.
Watseka (31) — Hagen Hoy 0 0-0 0, Evan LaBelle 0 0-0 0, Hunter Meyer 5 2-3 14, Jordan Schroeder 3 0-0 8, Brayden Ketchum 0 0-0 0, Austin Mercier 0 0-0 0, Myles Lynch 0 0-0 0, Jobey Grant 0 0-0 0, Dane Martin 4 1-1 9. Totals: 8 3-4 31.
Salt Fork;7;19;13;11;—;50
Westville;10;7;8;6;—;31
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 4 (Earles 2, Norton 2); Westville 4 (Meyer 2, Schroeder 2). Total fouls — Salt Fork 8, Watseka 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
