CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team battled back from a first-quarter deficit to beat Tri-County 50-35 on Friday.
Blake Norton had 16 points to lead the Storm, while Colden Earles had 12 points, Garrett Taylor had 11, Camden Smoot had six and Blake Hettmansberger added five.
The Storm will face Chrisman on Tuesday.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 50, Tri-County 35
Tri-County (35) — Bell 0 0-0 0, Vonlanken 0 0-0 0, Cox 0 3-5 3, Smith 2 2-2 8, Thompson 1 0-0 3, Armstrong 5 0-0 10, Buchler 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 2-2 2, Logan 2 0-0 6, Reese 1 1-2 3. Totals: 11 8-11 35.
Salt Fork (50) — Colden Earles 4 2-3 12, Nathan Kirby 0 0-0 0, Camden Smoot 2 2-2 6, Jameson Remole 0 0-0 0, Blake Hettmansberger 1 2-3 5, Blake Norton 4 8-11 16, Garrett Taylor 5 1-3 11. Totals: 16 13-22 50.
Tri-County;21;13;10;8;—;35
Covington;13;19;7;11;— ;50
3-point field goals — Tri-County 5 (Smith 2, Logan 2, Thompson); Covington 3 (Earls 2, Hettmansberger). Total fouls — Tri-County 20, Covington 14. Fouled out — Cox. Technical fouls — none.
