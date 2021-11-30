CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team fought hard with Arcola on Tuesday and won 59-58 in overtime.
Garrett Taylor had 28 points to lead the Storm, while Colden Earles had 15 points, Blake Norton had eight and Camden Smoot added six.
The Storm will try to regroup on the road on Friday against Monticello.
At Catlin
Arcola 58, Salt Fork 51
Arcola (58) — Lindstrom 0 0-1 0, Garcia 1 2-2 5, K 6 2-3 18, Edwards 6 0-1 13, Ale 0 0-0 0, Katz 0 2-2 2, Thomas 5 0-0 11, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Miller 0 0-0 0, Myers 3 0-0 7, Shonkweiler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-9 58.
Salt Fork (51) — Colden Earles 5 5-6 15, Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Nathan Kirby 0 0-0 0, Camden Smoot 2 2-2 6, Jameson Remole 0 0-0 0, Blake Hettmansberger 1 0-0 2, Blake Norton 3 1-1 8, Michael Jones 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 13 4-6 28. Totals: 24 12-15 59.
Arcola;15;5;12;19;7;—;58
Salt Fork;12;13;14;12;8;—;59
3-point field goals — Arcola 7 (K 4, Edwards, Thomas, Myers); Salt Fork 1 (Norton). Total fouls — Arcola 18, Salt Fork 16. Fouled out — Norton, Jones. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.