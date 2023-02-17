FITHIAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team tuned up for regionals on Friday with a 69-45 win over Watseka.
Alec Harrison had 15 points to lead the Comets, who had a 15-4 first quarter lead, while Joshua Ruch had 13, Tanner Pichon had 11, Dalton Hobick had nine., Brody Taflinger had eight and Jackson Dudley added seven points.
The Comets will face Hoopeston Area on Saturday in an IHSA Class 2A regional game at 6 p.m.
At Fithian
Oakwood 69, Watseka 45
Watseka (45) — Hoy 1 0-0 3, McTaggart 0 0-0 0, Starkey 2 0-0 6, Newell 2 0-0 4, Milk 4 0-0 8, Lynch 2 2-2 6, Walwer 0 0-0 0, Martin 6 4-6 16, Curtis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 6-8 45.
Oakwood (69) — Derek Drews 0 0-0 0, Luke Wallace 0 0-0 0, Joshua Ruch 5 3-4 13, Cristian Esquinca 2 0-0 5, Brody Taflinger 3 0-0 8, Brandt Hobick 0 0-0 0, Bryson McDaniel 0 1-2 1, Sam Woodard 0 0-0 0, Cort Vermillion 0 0-0 0, Dalton Hobick 4 0-0 9, Jackson Dudley 2 1-2 7, Tanner Pichon 4 2-2 11, Alec Harrison 6 3-4 15. Totals: 26 10-16 69.
Watseka;4;12;12;17;—;45
Oakwood;15;16;16;22 ;— ;69
3-point field goals — Watseka 3 (Starkey 2, Hoy 1); Oakwood 7 (Taflinger 2, Dudley 2, Pichon, Hobick, Esquinca). Total fouls — Watseka 11, Oakwood 11. Fouled out — Milk. Technical fouls — none.
