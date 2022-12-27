MONTICELLO — After losing their two first games on Monday, the Oakwood boys basketball team won 51-48 over Ridgeview at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla on Tuesday.
Alec Harrison and Dalton Hobick each had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Comets, while Tanner Pichon had 11 points and eight rebounds and Brody Taflinger had 11 points. Hobick also added four assists and two steals and Harrison had two blocks.
With the win, the Comets will finish up play on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., when they will play Paxton-Buckley-Loda for fifth place.
