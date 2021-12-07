FITHIAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team got its biggest win on Tuesday with a 49-47 win over No. 8 rated St. Thomas More.
Dalton Hobick had 21 points for the Comets, who was down 25-24 at halftime, while Josh Young had 16 points and Grant Powell added seven points.
Oakwood will host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Dec. 14.
At Fithian
Oakwood 49, St. Thomas More 47
St. Thomas More (47) — Staab 3 0-0 6, A. Bumba 1 0-0 2, Magrini 1 2-2 4, Hyrds 0 0-0 0, Henderickson 0 0-0 0, Green 8 0-0 16, P. Bumba 2 0-0 5, Quarenstrom 6 0-0 14. Totals: 21 2-2 47.
Oakwood (49) — Gaven Clouse 0 4-4 4, Griffin Trees 0 0-0 0, Grant Powell 3 1-4 7, Josh Young 7 2-2 16, Dalton Hobick 8 0-0 21, Tanner Pichon 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 8-12 49.
STM;12;13;12;10;—;47
Oakwood;11;13;10;15;— ;49
3-point field goals — STM 3 (P.Bumba 2, Green); Oakwood 5 (Hobick 5). Total fouls — STM 11, Oakwood 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
