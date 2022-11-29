ST. JOSEPH — The Oakwood boys basketball team continued its unbeaten start on Tuesday with a 63-38 win over Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond in the Toyota of Danville Tournament.
Jackson Dudley led the Comets with 17 points, while Tanner Pichon had 12 points, Alec Harrison and Joshua Ruch each had 11 and Brody Taflinger added six points.
The Comets will face Schlarman Academy on Friday in the tournament.
At St. Joseph
Oakwood 63, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 38
Oakwood (63) — Derek Drews 1 0-0 2, Bryson Myers 0 0-0 0, Joshua Ruch 5 0-0 11, Christian Esquinca 0 0-0 0, Brody Taflinger 2 1-2 6, Cort Vermilion 0 0-0 0, Dalton Hobick 2 0-0 4, Jackson Dudley 6 1-2 17, Tanner Pichon 6 0-0 12, Alec Harrison 5 1-2 11. Totals: 27 3-6 63.
ALAH (38) — Will Hilligoss 2 0-0 5, Applby 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Hilligoss 4 4-6 12, Parsons 2 1-2 5, Binion 0 0-0 0, Fredericks 0 0-0 0, Nettles 1 0-0 2, Hale 0 0-0 0, Seal 3 4-6 10, Stirrett 0 0-0 0, Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 9-14 38.
Oakwood;18;20;15;10;—;63
ALAH;12;10;11;5;— ;38
3-point field goals — Oakwood 6 (Dudley 4, Ruch, Taflinger); ALAH 1 (Will Hilligoss). Total fouls — Oakwood 14, ALAH 6. Fouled out — Pichon. Technical fouls — none.
