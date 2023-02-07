PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 63, Oakwood 42
Oakwood (42) — Derek Drews 0 1-2 1, Joshua Ruch 3 1-2 7, Brandt Hobick 0 0-0 0, Bryson McDaniel 2 0-2 5, Dalton Hobick 5 5-5 17, Jackson Dudley 1 2-5 4, Tanner Pichon 1 0-0 2, Alec Harrison 2 2-2 6. Totals: 14 11-18 42.
Salt Fork (63) — Grant Wilson 0 0-0 0, Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Ian Church 0 0-0 0, Jameson Remole 1 0-0 2, Blake Hettmansberger 0 3-4 3, Evan Webb 3 0-0 6, Kamdyn Keller 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 9 5-5 24, Hayden Chew 1 0-0 2, Garrett Taylor 10 6-9 26, Evan Hageman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 14-18 63.
Oakwood;9;13;7;13;—;42
Salt Fork;15;27;16;15;— ;63
3-point field goals — Oakwood 3 (Dalton Hobick 2, McDaniel); Salt Fork 1 (Norton). Total fouls — Oakwood 12, Salt Fork 18. Fouled out — Harrison. Technical fouls — none.
