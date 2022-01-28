CISSNA PARK — The Oakwood boys basketball team had enough offense as the Comets beat Cissna Park 75-61 on Friday.
Dalton Hobick had 26 points for the Comets, who was up 26-23 after the first quarter and outscored the Timberwolves 16-6 in the second quarter, Josh Young had 21 points, Griffin Trees had 11 and Tanner Pichon added eight points.
The Comets are 19-6 overall and 7-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Westville on Tuesday.
At Cissna Park
Oakwood 75, Cissna Park 61
Oakwood (75) — Gaven Clouse 2 0-0 4, Griffin Trees 4 0-0 11, Grant Powell 2 0-0 5, Josh Young 9 3-4 21, Dalton Hobick 11 2-2 26, Tanner Pichon 4 0-1 8, Alec Harrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 5-7 75.
Cissna Park (61) — House 0 0-0 0, Saoree 6 0-0 18, Petry 0 0-0 0, Carley 0 0-0 0, Newukomm 4 0-0 8, Verkler 9 5-6 24, Spitz 3 1-2 7, Bohlmann 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 6-8 61.
Oakwood;26;16;12;21;—;75
Cissna Park;23;6;14;18;—;61
3-point field goals — Oakwood 6 (Trees 3, Hobick 2, Powell); Cissna Park 7 (Savoree 6, Verkler). Total fouls — Oakwood 11, Cissna Park 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
