WATSEKA — The Oakwood basketball team battle Watseka to overtime on Tuesday before losing 49-46.
Josh Young had 30 points for the Comets, while Grant Powell had seven, Griffin Trees had five and Dalton Hobick added four.
The Comets will play in the Tri-County Turkey Tournament on Wednesday against Villa Grove.
At Watseka
Watseka 49, Oakwood 46
Oakwood (46) — Gaven Clouse 0 0-0 0, Griffin Trees 2 0-0 5, Josh Ruch 0 0-0 0, Grant Powell 3 0-0 7, Josh Young 14 2-3 30, Dalton Hobick 2 0-0 4, Tanner Pichon 0 0-0 0, Alec Harrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 2-3 46.
Watseka (49) — Hay 1 0-0 3, Walwen 4 0-2 8, LaBelle 0 0-0 0, Meyer 6 3-4 16, Schroder 4 3-4 12, Mille 0 0-0 0, Grant 1 0-0 3, Martin 3 1-3 7. Totals: 19 7-13 49.
Oakwood;8;8;13;11;6;—;46
Watseka;9;13;9;9;9;— ;49
3-point field goals — Oakwood 2 (Trees, Powell); Watseka 4 (Hay, Meyer, Schroder, Grant). Total fouls — Oakwood 12, Watseka 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Hobick
