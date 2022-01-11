FITHIAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team took a good lead and held on to beat Milford 37-34 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Dalton Hobick had 15 points for the Comets, who was up 2-13 at halftime and 37-25 after the third quarter, while Josh Young and Gaven Clouse each had six and Josh Ruch added five.
Nicholas Warren, Adin Portwood, Payton Harwood and RJ Mann each had eight points for the Bearcats.
At Fithian
Oakwood 37, Milford 34
Milford (34) — Iver Krogstad 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Laffoon 0 2-2 2, RJ Mann 2 2-3 8, Payton Harwood 4 0-0 8, Nicholas McKinley 0 0-0 0, Adin Portwood 3 1-2 8, Nicholas Warren 3 0-0 8. Totals: 12 5-7 34.
Oakwood (37) — Gaven Clouse 3 0-1 6, Griffin Trees 1 0-0 2, Josh Ruch 2 0-0 5, Grant Powell 1 0-1 3, Josh Young 3 0-0 6, Dalton Hobick 6 2-2 15. Totals: 16 2-4 37.
Milford;6;7;12;9;—;34
Oakwood;10;12;15;0;—;37
3-point field goals — Milford 5 (Mann 2, Warren 2, Portwood); Oakwood 3 (Hobick, Powell, Ruch). Total fouls — Milford 9, Oakwood 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.