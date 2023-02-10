FITHIAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team fought back from an early deficit to beat Schlarman Academy 66-55 on Friday.
Alec Harrison had 27 points to lead the Comets, who was down 17-10 after the first quarter, but battled to take a 28-26 halftime lead, while Tanner Pichon had 16 and Dalton Hobick had 12 points.
CL Dye had 29 points for the Hilltoppers, while Jerry Reed had 16 points and Peyton Kuemmerle added seven.
The Comets will face Notre Dame De LaSalette on Tuesday, while the Hilltoppers will face Salt Fork on Tuesday.
At Fithian
Oakwood 66, Schlarman Academy 55
Schlarman (55) — Jerry Reed 4 8-9 16, Jerrius Atkinson 0 3-4 3, Ricky Soderstrom 0 0-0 0, Peyton Kuemmerle 3 1-2 7, CL Dye 12 4-5 29, Marquis Davis 0 0-0 0, Anthony Dye 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 16-21 55.
Oakwood (66) — Joshua Ruch 2 0-0 4, Chrstian Esquinca 0 0-0 0, Brody Taflinger 1 0-0 3, Cort Vermilion 0 0-0 0, Dalton Hobick 4 4-5 12, Jackson Dudley 2 0-1 4, Tanner Pichon 8 0-0 16, Alec Harrison 11 4-6 27. Totals: 28 8-12 66.
Schlarman;17;9;10;19;—;55
Oakwood;10;18;20;18;— ;66
3-point field goals — Schlarman 1 (CL Dye); Oakwood 2 (Harrison, Taflinger). Total fouls — Schlarman 11, Oakwood 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
