OLIVET — The Oakwood boys basketball team was able to beat Notre Dame de LaSalette 52-39 on Tuesday.
Joshua Ruch had 14 points to lead the Comets, while Tanner Pichon had 13, Alec Harrison had 12 and Brody Taflinger added 10 points.
The Comets will face Hoopeston Area in regional action on Saturday.
At Olivet
Oakwood 52, Notre Dame de La Salette 39
Oakwood (52) — Joshua Ruch 6 2-3 14, Brody Taflinger 3 3-4 10, Dalton Hobick 0 0-0 0, Jackson Dudley 1 0-0 3, Tanner Pichon 5 3-3 13, Alec Harrison 5 2-2 12. Totals: 20 10-12 52.
LaSalette (39) — Blood 2 0-0 4, Larkin 1 0-0 2, Fitzpatrick 3 2-3 8, Martin 2 4-4 8, Duggan 0 0-0 0, Bergmann 0 0-0 0, Prather 3 1-3 7, Romero 4 1-2 10, Brauner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 8-12 39.
Oakwood;10;13;12;17;—;52
LaSalette;6;11;6;16;— ;39
3-point field goals — Oakwood 2 (Taflinger, Dudley); LaSalette 1 (Romero). Total fouls — Oakwood 14, LaSalette 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
