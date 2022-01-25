GEORGETOWN — The Oakwood boys basketball team was able to shine in the second half as they beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 61-44 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Josh Young had 14 points for the Comets, who had a 26-23 halftime lead, but outscored the Buffaloes 35-21 in the second half, while Tanner Pichon had 13, Griffin Trees had 12, Alec Harrison and Gaven Clouse each had eight and Grant Powell added six.
Kaden Mingee had 14 points for the Buffaloes, while Cale Steinbaugh had 11, Zack Roach had eight and Cameron Steinbaugh added six.
The Comets will play Cissna Park on Friday, while the Buffaloes will host Chrisman on Friday.
At Georgetown
Oakwood 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 44
Oakwood (61) — Gaven Clouse 4 0-0 8, Griffin Trees 4 3-3 12, Brody Taflinger 0 0-0 0, Grant Powell 2 1-2 6, Josh Young 6 2-2 14, Tanner Pichon 5 3-4 13, Alec Harrison 4 0-1 8. Totals: 25 9-12 61.
Geo-RF (44) — Cameron Steinbaugh 3 0-0 6, Cale Steinbaugh 4 2-2 11, Kaden Mingee 6 1-2 14, Zach Roach 3 0-0 8, Bryson Pigg 1 0-0 2, Berry 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 3-4 44.
Oakwood;12;14;18;17;—;61
Geo-RF;10;13;14;7;—;44
3-point field goals — Oakwood 2 (Trees, Powell); Geo-RF 5 (Roach 2, Cale Steinbaugh, Mingee, Berry). Total fouls — Oakwood 7, Geo-RF 14. Fouled out — McGee, Reed, Warner, Saehler. Technical fouls — none.
