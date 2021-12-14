FITHIAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team took a 12-4 first quarter lead and hung on for a 40-35 win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Tuesday.
Dalton Hobick led the Comets with 18 points, while Josh Young had 11, Grant Powell had five and Gaven Clouse added four.
Brett Meidel had 14 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Asa Ra ha seven, Dawson Dodd had six and Elijah Tidwell added four.
The Comets will face Armstrong-Potomac on Dec. 21.
At Fithian
Oakwood 40, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 35
BHRA (35) — Brett Meidel 5 1-2 14, Ayden Ingram 0 0-0 0, Hayden Rice 0 2-2 2, Asa Ray 2 1-3 7, Elijah Tidwell 2 0-1 4, Braden Sackett 0 0-0 0, Dawson Dodd 2 2-2 6, Ned Hill 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 6-10 35.
Oakwood (40) — Gaven Clouse 2 0-0 4, Griffin Trees 2 0-2 2, Josh Ruch 0 0-0 0, Grant Powell 2 0-0 5, Josh Young 2 5-7 11, Dalton Hobick 4 8-8 18. Totals: 13 13-17 40.
BHRA;4;9;8;14;—;35
Oakwood;12;6;11;11;— ;40
3-point field goals — BHRA 3 (Ray 2, Meidel); Oakwood 3 (Hobick 2, Powell). Total fouls — BHRA 17, Oakwood 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
