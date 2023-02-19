FITHIAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team did just enough to beat Hoopeston Area 75-68 in an IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal on Saturday.
Dalton Hobick had a game-high 35 points for the Comets, while Jackson Dudley had 12, Joshua Ruch and Brody Taflinger each had nine points and Tanner Pichon added eight points.
Anthony Zamora had 17 points to lead the Cornjerkers, while Preston VandeVeer had 14, Wyatt Eisenmann had 11, Owen Root had a 10 and Kendrick Sigerill added nine points.
With the win, the Comets will face St. Joseph-Ogden on Wednesday at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
At Fithian
Oakwood 75, Hoopeston Area 68
Hoopeston Area (68) — Wyatt Eisermann 4 2-5 11, Owen Root 5 0-2 10, Trenton Montez 00-0 0, Preston VanDeVeer 5 0-0 14, Mason Ruch 2 0-0 5, Anthony Zamora 5 7-8 17, Kendrick Sigerill 4 1-2 9, Ethan Steiner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 10-18 68.
Oakwood (75) — Joshua Ruch 2 5-7 9, Brody Taflinger 4 1-1 9, Cort Vermilion 0 0-0 0, Dalton Hobick 13 6-10 35, Jackson Dudley 4 0-0 12, Tanner Pichon 2 4-7 8, Alec Harrison 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 16-25 75.
Hoopeston;18;11;12;27;—; 68
Oakwood;19;23;10;22 ;— ;75
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 6 (VanDeVeer 4, Eisermann, Rush); Oakwood 7 (Dudley 4, Hobick 3). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 22, Oakwood 16. Fouled out — Vandeveer, Sigerill, Harrison. Technical fouls — none.
