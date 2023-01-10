MILFORD — The Oakwood boys basketball team fell behind early and did not catch up in a 73-55 loss to Milford.
Dalton Hobick had 16 points to lea the Comets, who were down 24-8 after the first quarter, while Tanner Pichon had 15 and Brody Taflinger had 11 points.
Adin Portwood had 31 points to lead all scorers for the Bearcats, while Gavin Schunke had 18 points and Sawyer Laffoon added 15.
The Comets will start play at the Vermilion County Tournament on Saturday against Westville.
At Milford
Milford 73, Oakwood 55
Oakwood (55) — Joshua Ruch 1 4-6 6, Brody Taflinger 4 3-3 11, Dalton Hobick 5 4-4 16, Jackson Dudley 1 0-0 3, Tanner Pichon 4 6-6 15, Alec Harrison 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 19-19 55.
Milford (73) —Sawyer Laffoon 4 3-4 15, Carson Shields 0 1-2 1, Gavin Schunke 6 2-2 18, RJ Mann 2 0-2 4, Peyton Harwood 2 0-0 4, Adin Portwood 7 11-12 31, Tevon Longest 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 17-22 73.
Oakwood;8;22;12;13;—;55
Milford;24;19;15;15 ;— ;73
3-point field goals — Oakwood 4 (Hobick 2, Dudley, Pichon); Milford 14 (Portwood 6, Schunke 4, Laffoon 4). Total fouls — Oakwood 14, Milford 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
