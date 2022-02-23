TOLONO — The Oakwood boys basketball team's season ended on Wednesday with a 43-34 loss to St. Joseph-Ogden in an IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal.
Josh Young had 17 points to lead the Comets, who was down 25-14 at halftime, while Dalton Hobick added nine and Grant Powell had five.
St. Joseph-Ogden will advance to the regional final on Friday against host Tolono Unity.
At Tolono
St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Oakwood 34
St. Joseph-Ogden (43) — Brazelton 0 0-0 0, Tanner Jacob 0 0-0 0, Maddux Carter 0 0-0 0, Coy Taylor 2 3-4 8, Logan Smith 1 0-0 2, Andrew Beyers 3 2-2 10, McGwire Atwood 0-0 0, Ty Pence 9 4-5 23, Evan Ingram 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 9-11 43.
Oakwood (34) — Gaven Clouse 0 0-0 0, Griffin Trees 0 1-2 1, Josh Ruch 1 0-0 2, Grant Powell 1 3-4 5, Josh Young 8 1-2 17, Dalton Hobick 3 0-0 9, Tanner Pichon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-8 34.
SJO;8;17;7;11;—;43
Oakwood;3;11;9;11;— ;34
3-point field goals — SJO 4 (Beyers 2, Pence, Taylor); Oakwood 3 (Hobick 3). Total fouls — SJO 12, Oakwood 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
