DANVILLE — The Oakwood boys basketball team was able to take down Schlarman Academy 67-41 on Friday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Dalton Hobick had 19 points for Oakwood, while Grant Powell had 13, Alec Harrison had eight, Grant Powell had seven and Gaven Clouse added six.
Jerry Reed had 13 points for Schlarman, while Jason Craig had nine, CL Dye had eight and Chris Brown and Aidan Gallagher each added four.
The Comets host LaSalette Academy on Tuesday, while the Hilltoppers will face Salt Fork on Tuesday.
At Danville
Oakwood 67, Schlarman Academy 41
Oakwood (67) — Luke Wallace 0 0-0 0, Gaven Clouse 2 2-3 6, Griffin Trees 1 0-0 2, Josh Ruch 2 0-0 4, Christian Espinoza 0 0-0 0, Brody Taflinger 1 1-1 3, Grant Powell 2 2-2 7, Josh Young 7 0-1 14, Dalton Hobick 9 0-0 19, Austin McDaniel 0 0-0 0, Jackson Dudley 1 0-0 2, Tanner Pichon 1 0-0 2, Alec Harrison 4 0-0 8. Totals: 30 5-7 67.
Schlarman (41) — Jerry Reed 5 1-2 13, CL Dye 3 0-0 8, Ricky Soderstrom 0 0-0 0, Jason Craig 4 1-2 9, Owen Jones 1 0-2 3, Chris Brown 2 0-0 4, Aidan Gallagher 2 0-0 4, Damian Linares 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 2-8 41.
Oakwood;18;14;18;17;—;67
Schlarman;11;9;7;14;—;41
3-point field goals — Oakwood 2 (Powell, Hobick); Schlarman 5 (Reed 2, Dye 2, Jones). Total fouls — Oakwood 14, Schlarman 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
