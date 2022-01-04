HOOPESTON — The Oakwood boys basketball team took a 35-11 halftime lead and took it from there as the Comets beat Hoopeston Area 57-45.
Josh Ruch had 15 points to lead the Comets, while Gaven Clouse had 12, Tanner Pichon had 10, Grant Powell had nine and Griffin Trees added six.
Ben Brown had 24 points to lead the Cornjerkers, while Wyatt Eisenmann and Nick Hofer each had seven points and Preston Van de Veer added five points.
At Hoopeston
Oakwood 57, Hoopeston Area 45
Oakwood (57) — Gaven Clouse 5 2-2 12, Griffin Trees 3 0-0 6, Josh Ruch 7 0-0 15, Grant Powell 3 1-2 9, Dalton Hobick 1 0-1 3, Tanner Pichon 5 0-0 10, Alec Harrison 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 3-5 57.
Hoopeston Area (45) — Wyatt Eisenmann 3 0-0 7, Nick Hofer 3 0-0 7, Preston Van de Veer 1 2-2 5, Isaias Diaz 0 0-0 0, Ben Brown 8 7-8 24. Totals: 16 9-10 45.
Oakwood;20;15;9;13;—;57
Hoopeston;7;4;15;19;—;45
3-point field goals — Oakwood 4 (Powell 2, Hobick, Ruch); Hoopeston Area 4 (Eisenmann, Hofer, Van de Veer, Brown). Total fouls — Salt Fork 12, Hoopeston Area 11. Fouled out — None Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.