KANSAS — The Oakwood boys basketball team were able to beat Chrisman 66-36 at the Tri-County Thanksgiving Tournament.
Dalton Hobick had 16 points for the Comets, who had a 38-14 halftime lead, while Alec Harrison had 13, Brody Taflinger had 11, Tanner Pichon had six and Jackson Dudley and Cristian Esquinca each had five points.
Colton Brazelton led the Cardinals with 11 points, while Nick Eddy had nine and Gavin McCord and Tristan Lemkuhl each had five points.
The Comets will play Martinsville in the tournament on Wednesday.
At Kansas
Oakwood 66, Chrisman 36
Oakwood (66) — Derek Drews 1 0-0 2, Bryson Myers 0 0-0 0, Josh Ruch 1 0-0 2, Cristian Esquinca 2 0-0 5, Brody Taflinger 5 1-1 11, Bryson McDaniel 0 0-0 0, Sam Woodard 1 0-0 2, Cort Vermillion 2 0-0 4, Dalton Hobick 6 1-2 6, Jackson Dudley 2 0-0 5, Tanner Pichon 2 2-2 6, Alec Harrison 5 2-4 13. Totals: 27 6-9 66.
Chrisman (36) — Gavin McCord 2 0-0 5, Chris Francis 0 2-2 2, John Matter 0 0-0 0, Tristian Lehmkuhl 2 0-0 5, Lerand Board 0 0-0 0, Gabe Tingley 0 1-2 1, Nick Eddy 4 0-0 9, Colton Brazelton 4 1-2 11, Hayden Spesard 1 1-2 3, Lamont Alexander 0 0-0 0, Garrett Wells 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-8 36.
Oakwood;16;22;15;13;—;66
Chrisman;7;7;13;9;— ;36
3-point field goals — Oakwood 6 (Hobick 3, Dudley, Harrison, Esquinca); Chrisman 5 (Brazelton 2, Eddy, McCord, Lehmkuhl). Total fouls — Oakwood 10, Chrisman 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
