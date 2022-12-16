ARMSTRONG — The Oakwood boys basketball team cruised to a 68-37 win over Armstrong-Potomac on Friday.
Dalton Hobick had 20 points for the Comets, who were up only 29-22 at halftime, but outscored the Trojans 39-15 in the second half, while Alec Harrison had 13, Tanner Pichon had 11 and Brody Taflinger added eight.
Cain Buhr and Kollin Asbury each had 15 for the Trojans.
The Comets will next play on Dec. 26th, when they will start play at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla.
At Armstrong
Oakwood 68, Armstrong-Potomac 37
Oakwood (68) — Derek Drews 0 0-0 0, Bryson Myers 2 0-0 4, Joshua Ruch 2 0-0 4, Christian Esquinca 0 0-0 0, Brody Taflinger 2 4-4 8, Bryson McDaniel 0 0-0 0, Sam Woodard 0 0-0 0, Cort Vermillion 0 2-2 2, Dalton Hobick 9 1-1 20, Jackson Dudley 2 0-0 5, Tanner Pichon 5 0-0 11, Alec Harrison 5 3-3 13. Totals: 27 10-10 68.
Armstrong-Potomac (37) — Nathan Rogers 0 0-0 0, Dawson McMasters 0 3-4 3, Cole Bailey 0 0-0 0, Ryan Edwards 0 0-0 0, Kollin Asbury 7 1-5 15, Evan Schulter 1 0-2 2, Cain Buhr 5 1-1 15, Luke Townsend 0 0-0 0, Bowen Hesterberg 0 0-0 0, Blake Learnard 1 0-0 2, JT Frerichs 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-12 37.
Oakwood;12;17;22;17;—;68
A-P;12;10;8;7;— ;37
3-point field goals — Oakwood 4 (Ruch, Hobick, Dudley, Pichon); Armstrong-Potomac 4 (Buhr 4). Total fouls — Oakwood 13, Armstrong-Potomac 12. Fouled out — Bailey. Technical fouls — Bailey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.