ST. JOSEPH — The Oakwood boys basketball team cruised to a 78-53 win over Cissna Park on Thursday at the Toyota of Danville Classic.
Josh Young and Grant Powell each had 18 points for the Comets, while Josh Ruch and Tanner Pichon each had nine and Dalton Hobick added seven.
The Comets clinched second place in their pool in the tournament and will play in the third place game on Saturday.
At St. Joseph
Oakwood 78, Cissna Park 53
Oakwood (78) — Luke Wallace 1 0-0 3, Gaven Clouse 1 0-0 2, Griffin Trees 2 0-0 5, Josh Ruch 3 2-4 9, Christian Esquinca 1 0-0 3, Brody Taflinger 0 0-0 0, Grant Powell 7 1-1 18, Josh Young 8 2-3 18, Dalton Hobick 3 1-3 7, Jackson Dudley 0 0-0 0, Tanner Pichon 4 0-0 9, Alec Harrison 1 2-3 4. Totals: 31 8-14 78.
Cissna Park (53) — Huse 1 0-0 3, Savoree 7 2-2 22, Petry 0 0-0 0, Neukimen 1 0-0 2, Verkler 4 4-4 12, Spitz 5 0-0 12, Bohlmann 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 6-6 53.
Oakwood;18;23;22;15;—;78
Cissna Park;9;13;12;19;—;53
3-point field goals — Oakwood 8 (Powell 3, Esquinca, Wallace, Trees, Ruch, Pichon); Cissna Park 9 (Savoree 6, Spitz 2, Huse). Total fouls — Oakwood 14, Cissna Park 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.