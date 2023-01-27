FITHIAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team built a big lead and held on toa 62-34 win over Cissna Park on Friday.
Tanner Pichon had 19 points to lead the Comets, while Jackson Dudley and Brody Taflinger each had 11 points, Dalton Hobick had 10 points and Alec Harrison added six points.
The Comets will face Westville on Tuesday.
At Fithian
Oakwood 62, Cissna Park 34
Cissna Park (34) — Walder 1 1-1 3, Huse 0 0-0 0, Perry 1 1-2 4, Neukomm 2 1-2 7, Carley 3 0-0 7, Neukomm 3 0-2 6, Richards 0 0-0 0, Bruens 0 0-0 0, Spitz 2 1-4 5, Ivers 1 0-0 2, Bohlmann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4011 34.
Oakwood (62) — Derek Drews 0 0-0 0, Joshua Ruch 0 0-0 0, Cristian Esquinca 0 0-0 0, Brody Taflinger 5 0-0 11, Brandt Hobick 0 0-0 0, Bryson McDaniel 1 0-0 2, Sam Woodard 0 0-0 0, Cort Vermillion 1 0-0 3, Dalton Hobick 3 3-3 10, Jackson Dudley 4 3-4 11, Tanner Pichon 8 2-3 19, Alec Harrison 3 0-3 6. Totals: 25 8-13 622.
Cissna Park;7;13;7;7;—;34
Oakwood;13;23;22;4;— ;62
3-point field goals — Cissna Park 4 (Neukomm 2, Petry, Carley); Oakwood 4 (Taflinger, Vermilion, Dalton Hobick, Pichon). Total fouls — Cissna Park 14, Oakwood 17. Fouled out — Harrison. Technical fouls — Petry, Dalton Hobick.
