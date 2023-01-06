CHRISMAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team used a strong first half to get a 74-47 win over Chrisman on Friday.
Tanner Pichon had 21 points to lead the Comets, who had a 42-16 halftime lead, while Dalton Hobick had 17, Alec Harrison had 11 and Brody Taflinger added 10 points.
Nic Eddy had 29 points to lead the Cardinals, while Colton Brazelton added nine points.
The Comets will travel to Milford on Tuesday.
At Chrisman
Oakwood 74, Chrisman 47
Oakwood (74) — Derek Drews 1 0-2 3, Joshua Ruch 2 0-0 5, Cristian Esquinca 0 0-0 0, Brody Taflinger 4 2-3 10, Bryson McDaniel 0 0-0 0, Sam Woodard 0 2-2 2, Dalton Hobick 7 3-4 17, Jackson Dudley 2 0-0 5, Tanner Pichon 9 2-2 21, Alec Harrison 4 2-2 11. Totals: 29 11-15 74.
Chrisman (47) — Gavin McCord 0 0-0 0, Colton Brazelton 3 1-2 9, Gage Tingley 0 2-2 2, Triston Lehmkuhl 0 0-0 0, Chris Francis 1 2-4 5, Nic Eddy 12 5-10 29, Leland Beard 0 0-0 0, John Mosier 0 0-0 0, Statler Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Garrett Wells 0 0-0 0, Hayden Spesard 0 0-0 0, Landen Alexander 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-18 47.
Oakwood;23;19;14;18;—;74
Chrisman;8;8;18;13;— ;47
3-point field goals — Oakwood 5 (Drews, Ruch, Dudley, Pichon, Harrison); Chrisman 3 (Brazelton 2, Francis). Total fouls — Oakwood 16, Chrisman 17. Fouled out — Spesard. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.