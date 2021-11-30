ST. JOSEPH — The Oakwood boys basketball team started play at the Toyota of Danville Classic on Tuesdya iwth a 50-41 win over Schlarman Academy.
Josh Younghad 17 for the Comets, while Dalton Hobick had nine and Grant Powell and Josh Ruch each had eight points.
Jason Craig had 17 points for the Hilltoppers, while Caleb Kelly had nine points and CL Dye had eight points.
Both teams will continue play in the Classic on Wednesday as Oakwood will face host St. Joseph-Ogden at 8 p.m. while the Hilltoppers will face Cissna Park at 5 p.m.
Also on Tuesday, LaSalette Academy lost to Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 63-34 and St. Joseph-Ogden beat Cissna Park 78-55.
At St. Joseph
Oakwood 50, Schlarman 41
Oakwood (50) — Gaven Clouse 1 2-2 4, Griffin Trees 1 2-2 4, Josh Ruch 3 0-0 8, Grant Powell 2 4-10 8, Josh Young 8 1-2 17, Dalton Hobick 3 2-4 9, Tanner Pichon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-20 50.
Schlarman (41) — Jerry Reed 0 0-0 0, CL Dye 3 1-5 8, Ricky Soderstrom 1 0-0 3, Owen Jones 1 0-0 2, Jason Craig 8 1-2 17, Chris Brown 1 0-0 2, Caleb Kelly 4 0-0 9. Totals: 18 2-7 41.
Oakwood;17;7;10;14;—;50
Schlarman;11;15;10;5;—;41
3-point field goals — Oakwood 3 (Ruch 2, Hobick); Schlarman 3 (Dye, Soderstrom, Kelly). Total fouls — Oakwood 12, Schlarman 18. Fouled out — Young. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.