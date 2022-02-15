FITHIAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team tuned up for playoff action with a 61-38 win over LaSalette Academy on Tuesday.
Josh Young had n19 points for the Comets, while Gaven Clouse and Dalton Hobick each had 18 points.
Steven Diester had 13 points for LaSalette Academy, who will play Tri-County on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Shiloh High School.
The Comets will host Westville on Saturday in regional action.
At Fithian
Oakwood 61, LaSalette Academy 38
LaSalette (38) — Steven Deister 4 2-2 13, Derwin Wilson 0 0-0 0, Augustine Blood 3 1-1 7, Matthew Romero 2 0-0 5, Charles Prather 2 1-2 5, Eamon Martin 3 0-0 8, Blaise Lorona 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-5 38
Oakwood (61) — Gaven Clouse 9 0-0 18, Griffin Trees 1 0-0 2, Josh Ruch 0 0-0 0, Grant Powell 2 0-0 4, Josh Young 9 1-1 19, Dalton Hobick 7 4-5 18, Austin McDaniel 0 0-0 0, Tanner Pichon 0 0-0 0, Alec Harrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 5-6 61.
LaSalette;14;8;10;6;—;78
Oakwood;13;19;14;15;—;61
3-point field goals — LaSalette 6 (Diester 3, Martin 2, Romero). Total fouls — LaSalette 10, Oakwood 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
