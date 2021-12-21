CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion boys basketball team was able to beat South Newton 53-38 at home on Tuesday.
The Falcons will take on Clay City on Dec. 28.
CAYUGA, Ind. - Clella Sue Vandevender, 81, of Cayuga, passed away at 5:05 a.m. EST Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her residence. She was born February 27, 1940 in Olney, Illinois the daughter of the late Clell A. and Audrey E. (Jones) Trammel. She married George D. Vandevender on June 19, 19…
