CAYUGA, Ind. – North Vermillion hosted the Attica Red Ramblers in boys’ basketball and came away with a 63-23 win over the visitors on Friday.
It was a relatively close game early, but the Falcons slowly pulled away through halftime.
Things changed in the third quarter as North Vermillion (1-11, 1-0 WRC) exploded for 28 third-quarter points to put the game out of reach and eventually trigger a running clock.
The Falcons started the game with a pair of three-pointers from Noah Scott wrapped around a basket by Gage Greeson for the visitors.
Attica (0-9, 0-3 WRC) would not score again in the first quarter, but their defense caused the Falcons to struggle in a period that ended 11-2.
The second quarter saw Cody Tryon make a trey for the Falcons, but Carter Helms matched it for the Ramblers and Drew Mandeville kicked in a pair of free throws for the visitors to make it 14-7 with a minute gone.
Teegan Dowers then scored twice for the Falcons but Mandeville answered with a short jumper to keep things close.
North Vermillion had several opportunities to push their lead higher, but shots would not fall against an aggressive Attica defense.
Greeson followed up with a three-pointer for the Ramblers but a couple of steals by the hosts more than offset that trey as Dowers scored two buckets and a pair of free throws to make it 30-12 at the half.
“We didn’t shoot well in the first half,” Cody Wright, the Falcon head coach said. “We had okay shots but we could have had better. We shot too early when we could have passed for a better one.”
He said all that changed in the third quarter as his team began to move the ball, find good looks and hit the shots that developed.
“We didn’t change anything,” Wright said. “We ran the same things, but we executed much better. We also got some turnovers that helped us get easy baskets.”
After a free throw by Owen Edwards opened the third quarter for the Falcons, Greyson Skeels drove for a lay-up for Attica, but Tryon countered with a trey that triggered a 13-0 run by the hosts.
Dowers did most of the scoring on breakaway baskets but if he missed, Edwards was there to put back the rebound.
Caleb Crowder stopped the North Vermillion run with a free throw and then after Matthew Dawson scored four more points the Falcons, Crowder made two more from the line.
Scott hit his third trey of the game at that point with the visitors only able to reply with a fast-break lay-up by Skeels off a pass from Dane Goris.
Tryon would go on to hit the sixth trey for the Falcons and then Landon Wesch fed Dawson for what turned out to be a three-point play as the hosts led 58-19 after three quarters.
With a running clock in the final period, the Falcons added another five points while the Ramblers scored four to make the final tally 63-23.
Wright said his team did some things he wanted and failed to do others.
“We wanted to get going early and I think we did that,” he explained. “We chanced giving them some lay-ups to get going.”
He then spoke about the second half, saying, “We don’t know how to play with a lead. We’ve only been ahead in two or three games so we didn’t do what we should have done when we got the lead. For example, quit shooting threes that we didn’t need and instead pass the ball [to use up the clock].”
Wright closed by saying, “It was good to get a win. Now we’ll see where it can take us.”
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
