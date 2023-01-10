ATTICA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team hit the road on Tuesday and lost to Attica 30-27.
Cadence Dunham had six points for the Falcons, while Callie Naylor, Braxtyn Dunham and Olivia Pearman each had five points.
Adyson Goodwin had 17 points to lead the Red Ramblers, while Aleah Cruz had six and McKenna Massey added five.
The Falcons will return home on Thursday to play Shakamak.
At Attica, Ind.
Attica 30, North Vermillion 27
N. Vermillion (27) — Cadence Dunham 1 3-4 6, Callie Naylor 2 0-2 5, Braxtyn Dunham 2 0-0 5, Lauren Ellis 0 2-2 2, Kera Dunham 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 1 0-4 2, Braylee Brown 1 0-0 2, Tera Thompson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 2 1-6 5. Totals: 9 6-18 27.
Attica (30) — Arlee Kerr 0 0-0 0, McKenna Massey 1 3-4 5, Aleah Cruz 2 1-2 6, Beck 0 0-1 0, Adyson Goodwin 7 2-5 17, Taylor Clevenger 1 0-0 2, Audree Britt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6-12 30.
N. Vermillion;10;8;7;2;—;27
Attica;11;10;2;7;— ;30
3-point field goals — North Vermillion 3 (Cadence Dunham, Naylor, Braxtyn Dunham); Attica 2 (Cruz, Goodwin). Total fouls — North Vermilllion 14, Attica 13. Fouled out — Kerr. Technical fouls — none.
