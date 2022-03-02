LEBANON, Ind. – Fountain Central and Seeger traveled to face each other in a 2A boys’ basketball Sectional 38 contest at Western Boone High School on Tuesday.
When the two teams squared off in the regular season, Fountain Central (14-12) took the lead early with Seeger (8-13) coming back to win.
The sectional game started the same way as the Mustangs took an early lead but the Patriots came back to tie things in regulation.
But the script switched as Fountain Central won the contest in overtime by the score of 51-46.
Will Harmon scored the first 12 points of the game for the Mustangs on a pair of three-pointers and three two-pointers.
He then picked up his second foul of the game and went to the bench for the rest of the half.
Seeger, after going down 8-0 with then three minutes gone in the game, came back with a lay-up from Cameron Laws, a trey from Owen Snedeker and a runner from Luke Pluimer against only a trey from Carter Merryman to trail 15-8 after one period.
Snedeker opened the second quarter with a lay-up, but Merryman countered with another three-pointer to push the lead back to eight again.
The Patriots went on a 6-2 run to pull within four, but once again the Mustangs hit a three-pointer, this one by Luke Foxworthy.
Pluimer and Christian Holland look as if they would close out the half on a 5-0 run, but a tip in by Mason Larkin Mustangs made it 26-21.
Fountain Central continued with their attack from beyond the arc, getting a pair of treys in the third quarter, one from Larking and one from Koby Wolf.
Down five after Wolf’s triple, Seeger came back again, closing the gap to one at 32-31 on a Holland basket before a late Mustang basket made the score 34-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Harmon, back in the game in the second half, got things going for Fountain Central with a jumper, but Laws took a feed from Pluimer for a three-pointer.
Seth Martin made a lay-up for the Mustangs to extend the lead to four, but a pair of free throws by Michael Winchester and a basket by Snedeker tied the contest at 38-all with 2:57 left in regulation.
Harmon followed with two free throws, but Snedeker tied the game at 40-40 with 1:32 go with no one able to score in the final seconds, forcing a four-minute overtime.
Both teams turned the ball over on their first overtime possessions, but Winchester made lay-up to put Seeger up two with a minute gone.
Larking hit two free throws for the Mustangs, but Winchester again put the Patriots on top 44-42 with 2:35 left in the period.
Merryman made a runner with 2:04 to go for Fountain Central, but Pluimer converted a pair of free throws for a 46-44 lead with 1:52 left.
That is where the script changed as, after a Mustang timeout, Harmon hit a three-pointer to put his team up 47-46.
Seeger missed the front end of a one-and-one with Fountain Central rebounding and scoring to lead 49-46.
The Patriots were forced into an off-balance shot by the Mustang defense and when Merryman grabbed the rebound, it was all Fountain Central.
Merryman closed out the game with a pair of free throws for the final score.
“They hit the shots they needed, especially the threes,” Seeger head coach John Collins said. “We expected Harmon to hit them, but not everybody else.”
Collins said his defense played well on the inside, but that his offense missed shots they had been hitting all season.
Greg Dean, the Mustang head coach, gave credit to his three seniors for the win.
“All of them contributed,” he said. “Carter Merryman defending on Winchester. Seth Martin hitting a big shot and play good defense. And Jared McCarthy as well.”
Dean looked ahead to the 21-1 team in Carroll that his squad will face on Friday, saying, “They are big. We will have to be ready for their physicality and we’ll have to score well.”
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
