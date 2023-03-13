FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys’ basketball team traveled to Frankfort on Saturday and defeated Liberty Christian 54-52 to win Regional 27 – the first regional title in school history according to head coach Greg Dean.
It was not an easy win as the team trailed through much of the contest including an eight-point deficit after three quarters.
Fountain Central (23-4) trailed by four points, 48-44 with one minute, 48 seconds left in the game, but a 3-pointer by Luke Foxworthy off a pass from Will Harmon drew the team within one.
“It looked to be as good an attempt as we were going to get,” Foxworthy said about the trey. “I didn’t think about the score or the clock, I just took the shot.”
Three seconds later, Liberty Christian (15-10) made two free throws, but Mason Larkin hit a lay-up to keep the margin at one with 1:04 left.
The Lions ran the clock down to 32 seconds before getting a lay-up to lead 52-49, but they fouled Harmon on a three-point try and the junior made two free throws before Dean called a timeout.
After the break, Harmon made the third to tie the game at 52-all. Liberty Christian missed at their end and Harmon got the ball and was fouled again.
He made one before Dean called another timeout and then came back in to make the other for a 54-52 lead with seven seconds left.
“I don’t feel the pressure,” Harmon said later about the late free throws. “I just do it.”
The Lions had one more chance and they got the ball inside to their center.
He put up a short jumper on the wing inside the lane that Larkin blocked at 2.3 seconds and then grabbed at 2.1 to finish off game with the Mustangs still up two.
“We’ve been in a lot of these games this year where we’re behind,” Dean said. “We just keep battling as long as there is time left and that’s what we did today.”
The first quarter started with the team trading three-pointers with Koby Wolf getting one for the Mustangs.
The period ended at nine-all as the defenses made their opponents spend much of their time moving the ball around the three-point arc.
Things heated up in the second quarter as the Lions hit their third and fourth treys of the game while the Mustangs were finally able to go inside with Isaac Gayler, Larkin and Foxworthy all scoring inside.
Late in the period, Brayden Prickett made a driving lay-up for his only points of the game, but they gave his team their first lead (26-24) since 13-12 early in the second quarter.
“I just come out and try to help my team,” Prickett said. “I’m mostly a defensive player, but I do what I can.”
Larkin hit a trey at the horn to put Fountain Central up three at the half, 30-27, but after the intermission, the Mustangs were cold.
They went almost four minutes before Owen Action made a lay-up off a pass from Wolf and then had another dry spell for two minutes before Gayler made bucket.
The period ended with the Mustangs having scored only four points and trailing 42-34.
Gayler got things going for his team in the fourth period, making two baskets around a pair of free throws by Larkin.
Liberty Christian pushed their lead back to six but Foxworthy made a driving lay-up and Larkin hit two more free throws before the Lions converted a runner to create the 48-44 scenario mentioned earlier.
It was an exhausted Gayler who led the team with 16 points, one more than Larkin.
“My legs are so tired,” he said. “This was a tough, physical game and once they realized they could get in my face and chest, they did. We really had to work in this game and everybody did.”
Dean gave credit to the Mustangs for being able to change defenses.
“They figured out our man-to-man, so we went zone and gave them some different looks,” he explained. “We made them take shots they didn’t want to take.”
Dean said his squad would not look ahead to what they might do next weekend, but rather they will get back to practice “to fix what we need to fix and to get better at other things.”
The Mustangs will travel to Lafayette Jefferson on Saturday for a semi-state semifinal matchup against Southwood (13-12) at 10 a.m. Eastern. If Fountain Central wins, they will play in the title game at 8 p.m. against either Marquette Catholic or Kouts.
