LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Throughout this past season, the Fountain Central boys’ basketball team had games where they fell behind only to make a second-half comeback for a win.
The Southwood Knights (14-12) took a lead against a nervous Mustang team in the Lafayette Jefferson Semistate, forcing them to have to try to make another late recovery.
Unfortunately for Fountain Central (23-5), their third and fourth quarter rallies came up just short as they fell 63-57.
Southwood made the opening basket of the game and after Mason Larkin tied the contest with a putback, the Knights hit two free throws to take a lead they would never relinquish.
Fountain Central was able to pull with one at 7-6 after a free throw from Isaac Gayler and a trey from Will Harmon off an assist from Koby Wolf, but Southwood went on a 7-2 run to lead 14-8 with 2:26 left in the first quarter.
When the period ended, the Mustangs were on the short end of an 18-11 score.
Greg Dean, the Fountain Central coach said, “I should have prepared us better for their press. It took us a while to settle down, which we did in the second half.”
There were nine fouls called in the first quarter and both teams quickly got into the bonus in the second.
Gayler took advantage to cut the margin to five, but Southwood came right back with a three-pointer to extend it.
Midway through the second quarter, the Mustangs reached the double bonus and free throws kept things close, but the Knights went on a 6-0 run after that with only a late basket by Gayler off a pass from Brayden Prickett that made it 31-19 at the intermission.
The teams traded points at the start of the third period before Fountain Central made their first solid rally.
Harmon made a lay-up and then fed Gayler to cut the deficit to only six at 38-32 with four minutes gone.
After a pair of Southwood fouls, Harmon and Luke Foxworthy hit three-pointers sandwiching two Knight free throws for a 42-38 score to end the quarter.
Southwood opened the fourth period with a pair of free throws but Fountain Central got two each from Larkin and Harmon to make the score 44-42 with 7:02 left.
The Knights missed the front end of a one-and-one, but the Mustangs could not take advantage to tie or take the lead and then went down four as Southwood made a lay-up.
Gayler followed up with two of four free throws and a fast break lay-up for a 48-46 tally.
Southwood hit a trey and came right back with two free throws to lead 53-46, but Gayler and Wolf each made a pair from the line for a four-point margin.
The Knights made a lay-up and Harmon hit a three to cut their deficit to three with 3:33 to go.
Southwood went into a delay game until they found an open three-pointer.
From there, in a game where 50 fouls were call against the two teams, they traded two-shot free throws for the final two minutes to give the Knights a 63-57 win and the right to advance to the semi-state final.
Dean gave credit to his team for accomplishing what they did, saying they kept adding to their original list of goals.
“They won the Bi-County, the conference, the sectional and then added the regional last week,” he said. “They tried to reach one more today, but came up a little short.”
Dean said that when he took over last year, it was” a feeling out, a learning process,” but that here in the second year, the team knew what to expect and “had tremendous leadership” on and off the court.
He concluded by saying the team proved they deserved to be in the game and he thanked the school and the community for their support for the program.
In the game, Harmon led the team with 23 points and Gayler added 17 as the Mustangs finish the season at 23-5, one win short of the school record.
