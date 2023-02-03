MILFORD — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team lost to Milford 71-55 on Friday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Hayden Rice had 19 points for the Blue Devils, who found themselves down 16-8 after the first quarter. Ayden Ingram had 13 points, while Brett Meidel had eight, Isiah Tidwell had six and Chaz Dubois added five.
Adin Portwood had 28 points and hit three 3-pointers and broke the Milford career record for 3-pointers set by his older brother, Alex Portwood. Sawyer Laffoon had 20 and Gavin Schunke added 14.
The Blue Devils will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Tuesday.
At Milford
Milford 71, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 55
BHRA (55) — Micah Stanford 1 2-4 4, Ayden Ingram 5 0-0 13, Hayden Rice 6 1-2 19, Chaz Dubois 2 1-2 5, Brett Meidel 2 4-4 8, Isiah Tidwell 2 2-2 6. Totals: 18 10-14 55.
Milford (71) — Sawyer Laffoon 7 2-2 20, Carson Shields 1 0-0 3, Gavin Schunke 4 2-3 14, RJ Mann 0 4-6 4, Peyton Harwood 0 0-0 0, Adin Portwooe 10 5-5 28, Tevon Longest 0 2-3 2. Totals: 22 15-19 71.
BHRA;8;15;14;18;—;55
Milford;16;15;24;16;— ;71
3-point field goals — BHRA 9 (Rice 6, Ingram 3); Milford 12 (Laffoon 4, Schunke 4, Portwood 3, Shields). Total fouls — BHRA 16, Milford 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
