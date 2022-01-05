MILFORD — The Milford boys basketball team hit 14 3-pointes as it defeated Armstrong-Potomac 68-34 on Wednesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Adin Portwood had 20 points for the Bearcats, while Andrew White had 19, Sawyer Laffon had 11, William Teig had eight and Iver Krogstad added six.
Seth Johnson and Luke Gordon each had 11 points for the Trojans, while Cain Buhr had six points and Cole Bailey added three points.
The Trojans will face Cissna Park on Friday, while the Bearcats will take on Hoopeston Area on Friday.
At Milford
Milford 68, Armstrong-Potomac 34
Armstrong-Potomac (34) — Nathan Rogers 0 0-0 0, Eli Kennel 0 0-0 0, Kollin Asbury 0 0-0 0, Cole Bailey 1 0-0 3, Brody Howard 0 0-0 0, Evan Schluter 1 0-0 2, Seth Johnson 3 5-5 11, Luke Gordon 5 1-1 11, Cain Buhr 2 1-2 6. Totals: 12 7-8 34.
Milford (68) — Iver Krogstad 2 0-0 6, Sawyer Laffoon 3 3-4 11, Andrew White 6 2-2 19, Carson Shields 0 0-0 0, Gavin Schunke 0 0-0 0, RJ Mann 0 0-0 0, Payton Harwood 0 0-0 0, William Teig 4 0-0 8, Carter Borgers 0 0-0 0, Adin Portwood 8 0-0 20, Nicholas Warren 1 0-0 3, Tevon Longest 0 1-2 1. Totals: 24 6-8 68.
A-P;10;6;5;12;—;34
Milford;21;27;13;7;—;68
3-point field goals — Armstrong-Potomac 2 (Bailey, Buhr); Milford 14 (White 5, Portwood 4, Krogstad 2, Laffoon 2, Warren). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 6, Milford 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.