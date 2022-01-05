PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Catlin
Milford 39, Salt Fork 38
Milford (39) — Sawyer Laffoon 3-4 2-4 9, Andrew White 0-2 0-0 0, William Teig 4-6 2-4 10, Adin Portwood 3-12 6-8 14, Nicholas Warren 1-4 2-4 4, R.J. Mann 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 12-30 12-20 39.
Salt Fork (38) — Colden Earles 5-11 0-1 11, Camden Smoot 1-3 1-2 3, Blake Hettmansberger 0-1 0-0 0, Blake Norton 6-11 4-7 16, Michael Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Nathan Kirby 1-2 0-0 2, Jameson Remole 2-3 0-0 6, Cameron Merritt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-42 5-10 38.
Milford `9 `9 `7 `14 `— `39
Salt Fork `4 `5 `8 `21 `— `38
3-pointers — Milford 3-8 (Portwood 2-4, Laffoon 1-1, White 0-2, Warren 0-1). Salt Fork 3-13 (Remole 2-3, Earles 1-5, Hettmansberger 0-1, Norton 0-2, Jones 0-1, Kirby 0-1). Rebounds — Milford 17 (Teig 6, Warren 5, Laffoon 3, Portwood 2, TEAM 1). Salt Fork 25 (Norton 9, Smoot 8, Earles 4, Jones 1, TEAM 3). Assists — Milford 6 (Laffoon 2, White 1, Teig 1, Portwood 1, Warren 1). Salt Fork 9 (Norton 4, Earles 1, Smott 1, Jones 1, Kirby 1, Remole 1). Turnovers — Milford 15, Salt Fork 22. Steals — Milford 12 (Laffoon 4, Teig 3, Portwood 3, White 1, Mann 1). Salt Fork 9 (Smoot 3, Norton 3, Remole 2, Earles 1). Total fouls — Milford 13, Salt Fork 16. Fouled out — none. Officials — Dave Cronk, John Hardcastle, Chris Vorick.
Records — Milford 13-5 overall, 3-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Salt Fork 10-5 overall, 3-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
JV game — Salt Fork 32, Milford 30.
