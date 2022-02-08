MILFORD — Iroquois West 6-foot-9 junior center Cannon Leonard scored a game-high 26 points as the Raiders moved into sole possession of first place in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a 62-55 win over the Milford Bearcats on Tuesday night.
The Raiders, who improved to 21-4 overall and 9-1 in the VVC, also got 16 points from senior guard Peyton Rhodes.
The Bearcats, who fall to 21-8 overall and 8-3 in the VVC, had three players in double figures with Adin Portwood leading the way with 19, followed by Nicholas Warren (15) and Sawyer Laffoon (14).
