WATSEKA — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team got on the board at the Watseka Holiday Tournament on Friday with a 67-48 win over St. Anne.
Kendrick Sigerill had 21 points to lead the Cornjerkers, while Anthony Zamora and Owen Root each had 17 points and Preston Van De Veer added six points.
With the win, the Cornjerkers were 1-1 in pool play and will play Chicago Horizon SW Saturday at 3:30 p.m. If they win, Hoopeston Area will play for fifth place on Tuesday. If the Cornjerkers lose, they will play for seventh on Monday.
At Watseka
Hoopeston Area 67, St. Anne 48
Hoopeston Area (67) — Wyatt Eisenmann 0 1-2 1, Christian Kirts 0 0-0 0, Owen Root 7 0-0 17, Trenton Montez 0 1-2 1, Preston Van DeVeer 2 2-2 6, Mason Rush 1 0-0 2, Anthony Zamora 6 5-6 17, Kendrick Sigerill 8 5-6 21, Ethan Steiner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 14-18 67.
St. Anne (48) — Ryan Sirois 0 0-0 0, Fred Burton 2 0-0 4, Tyler Lamie 0 0-0 0, Grant Pomarnski 0 0-0 0, Brandon Schoth 2 0-0 4, Anthony Blake 5 6-7 16, Jordan Davis 7 2-3 18, Demetrie Wielgus 3 0-0 6, Jason Bleyle 0 0-2 0, Christian Stamp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 8-12 48.
Hoopeston;12;16;19;20;—;67
St. Anne;12;10;11;15;— ;48
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 3 (Root 3); St. Anne 2 (Davis 2). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 11, St. Anne 15. Fouled out — none Technical fouls — none.
